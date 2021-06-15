Pitt County Animal Services hosts Caturday Adoption Party

Facility Currently at Maximum Capacity, Cats and Kittens in Need of Furever Home

(Pitt County) — Pitt County Animal Services will be hosting a “Caturday Adoption Party” on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Pitt County Animal Services, located at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville NC 27858.

Adoption fees for adult cats will be waived, kittens will have a reduced adoption fee of

$85.

The summer season typically is Pitt County Animal Services’ highest intake months.

The Saturday Adoption Party aims to relieve capacity concerns by helping cats and

kittens find their furever home.

The adoption party is for our feline friends only, the public will not be able to view dogs during the party.

Those planning on adopting are encouraged to bring a carrier to the party. Cardboard

carries will be available for $5.

For more information on the Saturday Adoption Party, please call Pitt County Animal

Services at 252-902-1726.