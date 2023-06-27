GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County and the Town of Farmville are now working together on their animal control services.

Monday night, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement between the city and town. The animal control needs in Farmville will be taken care of by the county. If there are stray or lost animals found in the town, a county animal control officer will respond, pick them up and take them back to the shelter.

Officials with the Town of Farmville say they used to have a part-time animal control officer. This new agreement keeps their officers focused on other things in the town. Officials with the Pitt County Animal Shelter say it also helps them keep things organized for the community.

“Us doing the ACO [animal control officer] and the housing side for Farmville and the other smaller towns, it really helps with serving the citizens better to know that their animal is under one roof,” said Deputy Director of Pitt County Animal Services, Chris Arnold. “We have a state-of-the-art facility to keep them cared for, up to date with codes. They don’t have to worry about keeping their holding pens or a facility. It’s all here,”

The county is already handling services for the towns of Bethel, Simpson, Fountain and Grimesland.

The agreement also means the towns are under the Pitt County animal ordinances, which control things like dangerous dogs, commercial breeders, exotics and more.