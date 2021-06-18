Pitt County Animal Shelter Renovation Project resumed June 14, limited animal intake

PITT COUNTY, N.C. – The Pitt County Animal Shelter renovation project resumed June 14, 2021. The completion date for Phases 2 and 3 for the facility located at 4550 County Home Road, Greenville, NC 27858, is projected for November 30, 2021.

Intake of all animals is limited through November 2021. Pitt County Animal Services is unable to accept owner surrender dogs or cats; however, trap, neuter, and release (TNR) services and cat deterrents remain available to citizens in their jurisdiction.

Animal Services will accept eviction animals, bite quarantines, and other animals on a case by case basis.

For more information, please call Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1726.