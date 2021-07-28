Pitt County Animal Shelter to offer low-cost rabies vaccination clinic

The will offer rabies vaccine for dogs and cats.

(Pitt County, NC) — Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats on August 14, 2021. The rabies vaccination clinic will be held at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, located at 200 Staton Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 from 8:00 am until noon.

The cost of each vaccination is $10.00. Payment will be cash/check only.

Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash.

The North Carolina General Statutes require that all dogs and cats four months and older be vaccinated and that dogs and cats display the vaccination tag at all times. This tag can also be used to identify a dog or cat if lost or strayed. Dogs and cats receiving this vaccination this year will need to be vaccinated again in 2022.

For more information, please contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1726.