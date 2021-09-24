Pitt County begins voter redistricting process

(Pitt County, NC) — Pitt County Planning and Development launches Voter Redistricting webpage on the Pitt County website prior to the public hearing on September 27, 2021.

The Pitt County Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 27, 2021, at or after 6:00 pm in the Eugene James Auditorium in the County Administration Building located at 1717 W. 5th Street, Greenville, N.C regarding the proposed Voter District Plan for the Pitt County Board of County Commissioners.

With the delivery of Census 2020 Public Law Data to Pitt County, it has been determined that Pitt County’s population growth and shift since the last census will require the County to redraw local voter district boundaries. Redistricting means redrawing the districts from which County Commissioners are elected. Redistricting is mandatory under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution. In addition, Pitt County must adhere to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Section 2.

For more information on the proposed districts, click here.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the hearing in person or participate virtually. Those persons unable to attend the hearing or participate virtually may submit written questions or comments at least 24 hours before the meeting via email to the Clerk to the Board at Kimberly.Hines@pittcountync.gov or by mailing to Clerk to the Board, Pitt County, 1717 W. 5th Street, Greenville, NC 27834.

All meetings can be viewed by the public on PittTv (Suddenlink Cable Channel 13) and the Pitt County YouTube channel. Members of the public can also call the Clerk to the Board of Commissioners at (252) 902-2950 for instructions on how to participate virtually or to gain access to a listen-only option.

For information, please contact the Pitt County Planning and Development at (252) 902-3270.