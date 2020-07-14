Pitt County Board of Elections makes changes to keep voters safe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The election of 2020 will be unlike any other, all because of COVID-19.

Pitt County leaders are working on their plans for election day in November.

“We’ve seen elections decided by one vote,” said Dave Davis, Director of the Pitt County Board of Elections. “We’ve seen a write-in win over candidates that have filed.”

They’re taking a close look at all 40 voting precincts in Pitt County.

“We’ve mapped out the scale of polling place layouts with social distancing, setting voting booths a part and wait spots, where the tables should be, where the workers should stand or sit,” said Davis.

Poll workers will get extra training.

Each polling place will have a greeter.

They’ll give voters hand sanitizer and directions, and sanitize voting stations.

There are two polling places leaders hare having to rework.

They won’t be able to set up their normal polling place at Cypress Glenn because it’s a retirement community.

The early one-stop voting site in the Pitt Area Transit System voting site will have to be moved as well.

The conference room isn’t big enough, and doesn’t allow for proper social distancing.

The CARES Act helps the board with any additional expenses as they prepare for voting during a pandemic.

“Through the bill that recently passed, there are grant funds for PPE,” said Davis. “State board is working on getting that for all 100 counties, masks, face shields, gloves, and hand sanitizer. All that for all our workers.”

The elections board is already seeing a record number of absentee ballot requests.

“It’s probably going to continue to pick up,” said Davis. “We’re looking at when we’re done at least double. We’ve received at this point more requests than we have in any election before this point in time.”

Officials say if you still have any concerns, voting absentee is the way to go.

Absentee ballots will be mailed to voters on September 4th.

The state is setting up an online portal to request an absentee ballot.

The site should be up and running by September 1st.

For more information on the most up to date voting procedures, visit the State Board of Election’s website.