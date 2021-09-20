Pitt County Board of Elections to conduct voting machine tests

Raleigh, N.C. – The Pitt County Board of Elections on Monday, September 27, 2021, will conduct logic and accuracy (L&A) tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming municipal elections. L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast.

“Logic and accuracy testing is just the first step to ensuring that election results are true and accurate. This thorough process is key to providing confidence in our elections,” said Dave Davis, director of the Pitt County Board of Elections.

The 2021 municipal elections on Tuesday, November 2, will include the following municipalities: Ayden (Town Commissioners for Wards 3, 4, & 5), Bethel (Mayor & Town Commissioners), Farmville (Mayor & 2 Town Commissioners), Fountain (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners), Grifton (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners), Grimesland (Town Aldermen), Simpson (Mayor & Village Council), Winterville (Mayor & 2 Town Council), and Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board.

Before every election, county boards complete L&A testing to ensure proper coding of ballots and tabulation of votes for every contest.

Ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through the tabulator. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team, with elections office staff, oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

After testing, elections staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections.

If you wish to witness the process, L&A tests are open to the public. The public may view the equipment preparation and testing, as long as they do not interfere with the process.