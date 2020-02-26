Pitt County Business Expo coming in April

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) The 2020 Pitt County Business Expo, presented by Suddenlink, is coming to the Greenville Convention Center on April 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Business Expo will showcase Greenville’s and Pitt County’s finest businesses and organizations under one roof with products and services on display from over 120 vendors.

For business owners, the Expo offers the unique opportunity to showcase goods services to thousands of people and is an affordable and effective way to boost your business revenue.

The Expo’s environment allows business owners to build and create and new relationships while working to grow and improve their business.

For entrepreneurs and those considering a new business structure, the Expo will be filled with exhibitors willing to share new ways of doing business more efficiently.

“The Chamber is excited to offer its members and the community all of the benefits the Pitt County Business Expo has to offer,” said Kate Teel, president, and CEO of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. “If you are a small business owner or startup business manager, stop and consider the benefits of taking the time to attend this year’s Expo.”

For attendees, the Expo is a great way to gain knowledge and exposure to new trends, products, and resources.

Whether you are drawn to the Business Expo as someone looking for a service provider, a business owner interested in networking opportunities or a curious community member, this one-day event has it all

Attendees can also register for a complimentary professional headshot, courtesy of Bill Goode Photography.

A limited number of free tickets will be available for pickup prior to the event at the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets can be picked at the Chamber during regular business hours.

Tickets will be available for $5 (cash only) at the Greenville Convention Center on the day of the event.

For more information, visit www.greenvillenc.org/2020expo.