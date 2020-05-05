Pitt County businesses are preparing to reopen

PITT COUNTY, NC (WNCT) Efforts to reopen our state economy are underway as businesses are working to put measures in place to safely allow customers back in.

According to a recent poll of it’s members, The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce states that 75% of their members who responded say they are ready to reopen their business. Out of those who participated 70% said they already have measures in place to do that. These businesses are making social distancing markings and bringing in sanitation workers to deep clean their shops and offices.

“We’re going to be in a curb side, virtual, a however we can for a little while. Our businesses have done an incredible job adapting over the past two months. We’re not moving forward into life as we knew it back in February. We’re moving into a new safe way of doing business,” said Kate Teel, President of The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce

Some businesses are installing shields in front of their checkout registers. Leaders with the chamber tell 9 On Your Side they are working with local businesses to make sure that customers are put first.

“Making sure that the customer experiences is optimal for their health and safety foremost. Putting masks out for people at the front door if they would like a mask. They can grab on on their way it. hand sanitizer, listing various ways they are keeping customers safe on the front door,” said Teel

The chamber is also working with other chambers across the state to create a Smart Start North Carolina Document. The 70 pages of information is for business owners to know how to keep their workplace clean, how to keep employees safe, and even how to make and wear masks.

Leaders with the chamber encourage everyone to continue to shop locally.