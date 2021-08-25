Pitt County celebrates International Overdose Awareness Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University’s Collegiate Recovery Community has partnered with Pitt County organizations and ECU alumna and artist Lisa Ludwig to highlight International Overdose Awareness Day with an art exhibit at the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center.

The monthlong Art Neighborhood exhibit opens on Aug. 31 and is a community-based, participatory art installation.

This summer, members of the ECU and Greenville communities participated in the virtual Action Figure Workshop, which used art as a catalyst to address the opiate dilemma. The workshop was designed to help participants express their emotions, improve self-esteem and relieve stress while using their creativity to make action figures of their best selves.

The virtual workshop was conducted by ECU’s Collegiate Recovery Community, with the support of the ekiM for Change – Pitt County’s local Harm Reduction Coalition, Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use, and the ECU Department of Addictions and Rehabilitation Studies’ Navigate Clinic.

Ludwig, a 1997 ECU graduate, moved to New York City and started her art practice in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where her studio still is today. She has fond memories of the School of Art and Design.

“ECU helped form who I am today; this is a full circle for me,” she said.

Ludwig is thankful to have such a flourishing practice and exhibit at ECU, where faculty, students, and the surrounding community can participate in her art collaboration.

The purpose of the art exhibit, which will be on display through September, is to bring the community together, focusing on Recovery Month and reducing the stigma of substance use disorders. In observance of International Overdose Awareness Day, the opening reception will be Aug. 31 from 5-7 p.m. in the ECU Health Sciences Campus Student Center Grand Room 202.