Pitt county Chief Information Officer wins CIO of the Year

(Pitt County, NC) – CharlotteCIO announced the winners of its 2021 CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award at the annual conference held in September. Mike Taylor, Pitt County Deputy County Manager – Chief Information Officer, received the Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $1 billion annual revenue.

The independent peer review Corporate ORBIE Award is one of seven market categories that recognize chief information officers who have demonstrated leadership and innovation in technology based on their organization’s size and scope. Finalists and winners were selected based on the award criteria of leadership and management effectiveness, the business value created by technology innovation, and engagement in industry and community endeavors.

“As Pitt County Manager, I’ve worked with Mike for almost 20 years. Over that period, he and his team have continued to enhance the County’s technical abilities resulting in increased productivity, efficiency, accessibility, and improved customer satisfaction with a sharpened focus on improving the organization’s security posture. This was evident during the unusual and time-sensitive demands brought on by COVID-19. The County’s Health Department became a frontline responder. They required intense support and Mike worked with them and other departments to stand up a COVID-19 hotline, dedicated information webpage, weekly virtual media briefings, and providing for the increased teleworking demand among other needs,” says Scott Elliott, County Manager.

A Pitt County native and Pitt County Government employee of over 25 years, Mike is responsible for directing the information and data integrity of the County and its departments and for all information service functions of the organization, including technology procurement, data center operations, technical support, communication networks (voice and data), computer applications and integration of systems at the local and state level.

Prior to joining Pitt County Government, Mike worked in the private sector at GlaxoSmithKline as a senior manager in the manufacturing IT division, where he oversaw projects for the design, development, and integration of traditional business and manufacturing systems.

Pitt County Government consistently places in the Center for Digital Government Digital Counties Survey Awards from counties across the nation, acknowledging the focus and investment in technology to improve efficiencies and effectiveness throughout the organization.