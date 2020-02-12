Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse hosts 5th Annual Dinner of Hope

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse is hosting its 5th annual Dinner of Hope Fundraising Gala.

This event helps raise funds to support the efforts in the community to reduce underage drinking, educate the community about substance abuse and to help adults utilize low-risk choices regarding substance use.

PCCSA members are leaders in Pitt County at addressing these issues in hopes of reducing the stigma associated with prevention and addiction.

PJ Connelly, the City of Greenville Mayor and Jason Jackson, Program Director for the Pitt County Detention Center are guest speakers for this year’s event.