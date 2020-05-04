Pitt County commissioners strike down resolution to re-open businesses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Some commissioners on the Pitt County board say their county isn’t like other parts of North Carolina, and because the curve here is getting flatter, our local businesses should be able to safely open their doors.

So far, we’ve gone through over a month and half of stay at home orders.

“One thing that we don’t need to argue about is that there isn’t a single leader, not a single person, not a single-family that’s sitting at home that does not want to get back to normal,” said Chris Nunally, a Pitt County commissioner for District 3.

Some Pitt County officials say the orders are bad for business.

“I’ve talked to restaurant owners who say their revenue is down by over 50%,” said Lauren White, Pitt County commissioner for District 6. “They’re wondering how in the world they’re going to be able to keep their staff, who have turned in to their family, employed.”

That’s why they proposed a resolution to ask the governor for independence, and set their own schedule for reopening businesses.

“The desperation some are feeling is incalculable,” said Tom Coulson, Pitt County commissioner Vice-Chair. “We need to put ourselves in their shoes.”

The motion failed six to three.

Some commissioners say the lack of a unified strategy across the area could damage the local economy even more.

“Our local economy can’t take a second hit. It can’t take a second wave,” said Nunnally. “Especially in the East, we need to be in lockstep with counties around us so we are best positioned to have a strong recovery.”

Others say the actions taken by the state are saving lives.

A different plan could put more people at risk.

Pitt County will continue to abide by state rules unless another motion comes up and is passed.

Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick is requesting responsible parties come up with a plan in case the county board revisits the issue.