GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Commissioners voted on Monday to deny the zoning request about a proposed sand mine.

The proposal was for 40 acres of land on Old Pactolus Road to be rezoned for the mine. Nearby residents spoke against the proposal in Monday night’s meeting and said they were glad their concerns were heard.

“We presented what we thought was a legitimate position. I think the planning department overlooked the fact that so many people live here, and I stood up for that. They all showed up last night,” said Wayne Mayhew, the owner of Whispering Oaks RV Resort.

The commissioners voted unanimously to strike down the proposal, saying it was not in the best interest of the community.