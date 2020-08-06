Pitt County community testing provider tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday, Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail, was notified that a Health Department employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee had recently worked at one of the COVID-19 Community Testing sites, hosted by the Pitt County Health Department.

The employee began exhibiting symptoms on August 2 and is currently at home in self-isolation.

Two days prior, on July 31, the staff member had worked at the COVID-19 Community testing site at the Winterville Community Fire Department, located at 2564 Mill Street in Winterville.

Other staff members, who had come in contact with this employee, have been tested and are in self-quarantine, pending results.

Although the employee interacted with the public at this event, community testing procedures and safety precautions, including the correct use of personal protective equipment, have kept the public risk of COVID-19 transmission very low.

Anyone still wanting to be re-tested however, may come to any of the other available sites listed.

No additional impacts to the COVID-19 Community Testing Program are expected.

Testing will continue for the scheduled duration of the program through August 14; where at that time an assessment will be made regarding the ability to offer additional testing locations and times.

To view the full schedule and locations, the public is encouraged to visit the Pitt County Website at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/COVIDtesting.