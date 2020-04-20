Pitt County confirms 2nd death related to COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department is reporting the second laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 associated death in Pitt County.

The individual died last week from complications related to the virus.

The patient was in their sixties and had underlying medical conditions.

“I would like to extend my deep sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of our community members. It goes without saying that this is a very difficult time for all who are affected by this loss of life,” commented Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail. We must all do our part to not only protect ourselves but to also protect those who are more vulnerable to experiencing life-threatening complications from this virus. I urge everyone to continue to abide by the recommendations set forth by the CDC, the NC DHHS, and our Governor to help ensure we do not reverse the impact we have made thus far with controlling the spread of COVID-19 in our community. If you are not an essential employee, and if it is not necessary for you to leave home for groceries, medical care or medications, then please stay home. If you must leave home, practice social/physical distancing, keeping 6 feet apart from others who do not reside within your family unit. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Avoid touching your face. If you choose to wear a face mask, follow the CDC guidelines at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html to ensure proper use.”