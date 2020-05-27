Pitt County cosmetology school goes virtual amid pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Dozen of cosmetology schools across North Carolina have been impacted by the state’s stay at home orders. Since March the students at The Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design in Pitt County have been learning virtually.

They spend nearly 40 hours a week in distinct education, using zoom and online tutorials.

School leaders hope to have students, staff, and clients, back in person in the next two to three weeks.

9 On Your Side spoke with Alex Naoum who is the co-founder of the institute. He says dealing this pandemic has shown them and their industry colleagues the area they need to focus on like sanitation, hand washing, and blood spill procedures.

Their students usually study cosmetology for around 11 months. It’s typically a mix of theory classes and hands-on lessons.

“For the students, it’s been somewhat frustrating. But they are very interested in continuing their education I think the overall experience has been positive I think we’ll be a better school a lot of the things we’ve done online and lot of the projects we’ve done to really sharpen their theory education we’re actually gonna bring back to our onsite education,” said Alex Naoum, Co-Founder, The Alexander Paul Institute of Hair Design

The students most impacted by this change were those about to graduate.

The schools hope to get those students back on track as soon as in-person learning can resume so they can graduate on time this summer.

School leaders are looking to add online education to the normal curriculum.