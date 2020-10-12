Pitt County Council on Aging announces expansion plans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The “Silver Tsunami” is headed for Pitt County.

Leaders of the Council on Aging say the key to weathering this storm is preparation.

“It’s a hug wave that’s going to crash on our shores,” said Rich Zeck, executive director.

Zeck says each day across the U.S. 10,000 people turn 65.

“The baby boomers are the largest generation of people in the history of the United States,” said Zeck.

It means more and more people will seek help from senior centers like the one in Pitt County.

“Just like a tsunami or a hurricane, if you don’t prepare for it, there will be a lot of problems,” said Zeck.

That’s why the group that operates the center is trying to expand.

“With so many seniors with walkers and canes you want to minimize the traffic, and there’s a lot of traffic in our place,” said Zeck.

The Pitt County Council on Aging is launching a $1.5 million capital fundraising campaign.

“This capital campaign is really to increase our facility size so we can have dedicated safe spaces for our seniors to meet and congregate in,” said Zeck.

The money would pay for an 8,000 square foot addition.

The addition would house more classrooms, another meal area, and another entry way to make it easier for seniors to get inside.

“We can provide programming services that they’ll need to have a more independent, healthier life,” said Zeck.

Nothing is standing in the groups way.

Not even a pandemic.

“Regardless of the pandemic or any other crisis in our country, people are still going to age and that’s what we have to get focused on for the future,” said Zeck.

The group has already received almost half of their fundraising goal.

They want the community to get involved to show Pitt County seniors they care.

For more information on how to donate, click here.