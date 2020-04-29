Pitt County couple uses 3D printing to make personal protective equipment

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past several weeks, 9 On Your Side has shared stories about local efforts to support healthcare workers during this pandemic.

A Pitt County couple is making and donating equipment to those on the front lines. The Hart Family is donating ear bands and face shields to healthcare workers here in the east using their 3D printer.

Jessica Hart says she loves to give back, which is why she and her husband have made hundreds of bands and shields.

“I’m a people person I love helping others. I love being there for people. I was the one that brought this up to my husband. I told him we have to make a difference for Greenville, they are going threw a struggle and we have to help them in seeing they get what they need,” said Jessica Hart

Earlier this month, Governor Roy Cooper stated that our state received only 33% of the protective equipment it requested from the federal government stockpile.

This left a need for protection for healthcare workers in our state and across America as we all work together to fight this virus.

“For the healthcare team workers, anywhere from the hospital to a dentist office, we are not charging them. It’s just a deed for us to do for them they have been so good to my family from the hospital to the doctor’s offices so we are not trying to charge them,” said Hart

Hart tells 9 On Your Side their efforts started to get noticed when a photo of one of her shields made its way around Facebook.

Community support has grown so much that the Harts bought 2 more 3D printers to keep up.

The Harts say they will continue to make equipment as long as they’re able to during this times.