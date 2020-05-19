Pitt County court officials form COVID-19 Courthouse Advisory Committee

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County court officials have announced the formation of the Pitt County COVID-19 Courthouse Advisory Committee.

The purpose of this committee will be to provide advisory recommendations to the courthouse decision-makers on how the court and courthouse procedures and operations can resume in a safe and healthy environment and in a timely manner in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee will meet regularly and held its first meeting on Thursday, May 14 via Webex.

“At some point, we will resume normal court functions so cases can be heard and addressed, and we want Pitt County, our local stakeholders, and the public to be as prepared as possible during this unprecedented time,” said Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount. “We all know and understand that it cannot and will not be business as usual, but we want everyone who works in our courthouse, those who have matters with the court, and the public to be as safe as they can knowing that we have collectively tried to address the health and safety concerns related to our Pitt County Courthouse and our local justice system.”

Members of the Pitt County COVID-19 Courthouse Advisory Committee include:

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount (Chair)

Resident Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster

Chief District Court Judge Galen Braddy (Vice Chair)

District Court Judge Wendy S. Hazelton

Clerk of Superior Court Sara Beth Rhodes

Lisa Nichols – Register of Deeds

Faris Dixon – District Attorney

Bert Kemp – Public Defender

Chief Probation / Parole Officer David McArthy

Lieutenant Romeo A. Garcia, Jr. – Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

Amy Hattem – Pitt County Deputy Director of Public Health

Chris Barnes – Pitt County Government

Dr. Herb Garrison – Professor of Emergency Medicine, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine

Les Robinson – Robinson Law Firm (Criminal Bar Representative)

Derek Brown – Derek K. Brown Law Firm (Criminal Bar Representative)

Charles Ellis – Ward and Smith, PA (Civil Bar Representative)

Tracy H. Stroud – Columbo Kitchen Attorneys (Civil Bar Representative)

Calvin Henderson – At Large Public Representative

For courthouse updates and more information about the North Carolina Judicial Branch, visit www.nccourts.gov/COVID-19.