Pitt County court sessions canceled again for Aug. 13 after courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County court officials announced that sessions of district and superior criminal court are canceled again for August 13 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Court cases scheduled to be heard on August 13 will be rescheduled.

The courthouse, clerk’s office, District Civil and Juvenile Court will all be open on Thursday.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.