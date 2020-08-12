Pitt County Court sessions canceled for August 12 after courthouse employee tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount announced that sessions of small claims, district, and superior court are canceled for August 12 due to a courthouse employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Court cases scheduled to be heard on August 12 will be rescheduled. In addition to sessions of court being canceled, the district attorney’s office will be closed.

The clerk of court’s cashiers, estates / special proceedings, and civil divisions will be open for regular business.

The Sheriff’s Office and the Register of Deeds will remain open, as well.

The decision to cancel court was made in consultation with the Pitt County public health director.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.nccourts.gov/services.

For that latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.