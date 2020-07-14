Pitt County courts to hold first session of Behavioral Health Treatment Court

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Behavioral Health Treatment Court team and advisory board have announced that Pitt County’s Behavioral Health Treatment Court will hold its first session of court this week.

The BHTC combines court supervision with mental health treatment by including members from the criminal justice system and mental health treatment agencies.

This collaborative relationship will help ensure that qualifying individuals obtain appropriate treatment and services and that they maintain treatment and services as they transition back into community life.

“The BHTC has been a dream of many in our community for years,” said Pitt County District Court Judge Wendy S. Hazelton. “Several stakeholders from both the criminal justice and mental health communities have been working hard since June 2019 to make this court a reality.”

In addition, there is a wide range of community participation on the BHTC team and advisory board including: