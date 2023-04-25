(Greenville, North Carolina) – Molly Holdeman of Greenville was unanimously elected and installed as the new Chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party at the Organization’s April 22nd County Convention.

Chair Holdeman will serve in the position for a two-year term, leading Democratic election 2023-2024 election efforts in Pitt County.

Chair Holdeman succeeds long-time Pitt County Democratic Party Chair Charles “Sonny” McLawhorn, who served in the role since 2015 and endorsed her as his successor at the Convention. A graduate of the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, Chair Holdeman has made Pitt County her home for over 16 years with her husband, Michael, and three children. She is employed by Brightwork Health IT, attends St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville, and serves on multiple boards supporting public education, as well as Pitt County’s Board of Adjustment and Planning Boards.

“I am honored to serve as the Pitt County Democratic Party and follow in the footsteps of a local leader like Charles McLawhorn,” said Chair Holdeman. “With the Republican majorities in both Washington and Raleigh taking a wrecking ball to decades of meaningful progress in North Carolina, Pitt County’s Democratic Party is ready to build on its proud tradition of electing forward-thinking leadership and promoting policies that help all our people, not just the wealthy and well connected.”

Holdeman will Chair an executive team that also includes: 1st Vice Chair Faye Bordeaux of Greenville; 2nd Vice Chair Ellie Edmonston of Greenville; 3rd Vice Chair James Dixon of Simpson; Secretary Claire Kempner of Greenville; and Blake Price of Greenville as Treasurer.

“Our new leadership team has hit the ground running and we won’t take anybody’s vote for granted,” said Chair Holdeman. “With the 2024 election around the corner, Democrats are ready to work hard and earn the support of anybody who wants to get North Carolina moving forward again.”