Pitt County Democrats open campaign hub

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Democrats are opening a new party headquarters, serving as a hub for candidates and supporters.

It’s opening two days before early voting, a visit from President Donald Trump in the East.

Party leaders say the pandemic has changed the way we campaign, but political signs are still a way to get their message across.

Local democrats like Kandie Smith and Don Davis spoke at the unveiling, talking about the importance of making a plan to vote.

Pitt County’s Democratic Party leader Charles McLawhorn says people are more energized than ever.

He says the focus on North Carolina politics is good, but he doesn’t see the President’s upcoming visit the same way.

“I think the President is coming to Greenville so he can get off the airplane and hear people cheer,” said McLawhorn. “Then, he’s going to say some stupid thing, and get back on the airplane.”

The new hub is located at 425 Greenville Blvd, Suite E, in Greenville.

For more information on the Pitt County Democratic Party, click here.

For more information on the Pitt County Republican Party, click here.