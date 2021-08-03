Pitt County Department of Social Services offers free DNA testing

(Pitt County, NC) — Pitt County Department of Social Services (DSS) Child Support Services (CSS) will offer free DNA testing on August 12, 2021. The confidential testing will be held at the Pitt County Human Services Center located at 203 Government Circle, Greenville from 8:30 am – 7:00 pm.

All DNA testing fees will be waived and no appointment is necessary.



To participate in this program, paternity must be an issue, and parents are asked to bring a government-issued ID and birth certificate for each child.

Participants must seek Child Support Services and applications will be accepted the same day. A fee of $10.00 or $25.00 may apply.

“A critical step in a child’s life is determining the child’s father. Establishing the legal responsibility of a father for his child ensures certain rights for the child, such as a greater sense of identity and possible knowledge of the father’s family medical history and to Social Security, insurance, and military benefits,” says Sonya Scott, Pitt County DSS Establishment Supervisor.

For unemployed or underemployed noncustodial parents, a Pitt County Child Support Employment Services Social Worker will be available to discuss the STEPP Program (Supporting Training and Employing Parents Program).

The STEPP program began in April 2021 and assists citizens with employment assistance, job search training, career exploration, skills training, resume writing, educational support, and tuition assistance.

For more information, contact Pitt County Child Support Services at 252-902-1300.