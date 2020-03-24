Pitt County Deputies: Husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A husband and wife were found dead Monday in an apparent murder-suicide reported in Greenville, deputies said.

On Monday around 2:11 p.m., the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, as well as paramedics from Pitt County E.M.S., responded to a residence located at 1211 Frankie Coburn Road in Greenville to a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived on the scene and said they discovered two victims deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Further investigation into the circumstances led to a determination that the incident was that of a murder/suicide, deputies said.

That determination was based on both witness statements as well as evidence gathered on the scene.

The deceased have been identified as husband and wife: 38-year-old Felicia Lynette Lindsey and 46-year-old William Michael Lindsey.

Based on information gathered by detectives it appears that William first shot his wife Felicia, then turned the gun on himself.