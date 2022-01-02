Pitt County deputies investigating shooting that kills man

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man early on New Year’s Day.

Deputies responded to a home at 3340 Alvin Road in Grimesland at 3:24 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies determined a 38-year-old male had been shot. The male, who has not been identified, died as a result of his injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation. Officials with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said no further information is available for release at this time in order to preserve the integrity of the investigative process.