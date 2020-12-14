Pitt County deputies kick off “Santa for Seniors” event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Things are looking merry and bright at the Pitt County Council on Aging, the hub for the annual “Santa for Seniors” campaign.

“It’s a very special time that’s really meeting some needs,” said Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. “It’s moving for them, and it’s very moving for us.”

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has hosted the weeks long event for more than 10 years.

A team of deputies, staff from the Pitt County Detention Center, and civilians spend months collecting food, toiletries, and other items on the seniors “wish lists.”

They load everything up in bags, topping off each gift with a Christmas ornament.

Then, they’re off to deliver presents to 147 of Pitt County’s seniors.

“The need to reach out to them, to have that contact is probably greater than ever, and we’re just happy to fill that roll, even if it stops at the front door,” said Darnell.

In years past, the drop off came with a visit and warm conversation.

“We’re there 30 minutes later, 45 minutes later, and going, okay we need to leave now to deliver the next gift,” said Darnell. “It’s so hard to leave.”

The pandemic means the deputies won’t stop to chat for long, but the gifts are still making a difference.

“It feels wonderful,” said Helena Shephard, one of Pitt County’s seniors. “God has blessed me today.”

The giving doesn’t stop at the front door.

“I’m going to share this food with my son, his girlfriend, and my grandchildren,” said Shephard.

Deputies say, that’s what Christmas is all about.

“It’s about family, and any time the sheriff’s office can be family and not just a public service to the community, that’s what we’re here for,” said Darnell.