Pitt County deputies warn of jury duty scam

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County deputies are warning of a new phone scam involving jury duty.

Scammers try to call people and tell them they missed jury duty.

The caller threatens the person on the other end of the line with jail time if they don’t pay a fine.

These scammers even use the names of real Pitt County deputies.

Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s department says that’s not how things work.

Jury duty issues are handled through the Clerk of Court’s office, and a deputy would never call and threaten someone.

“Whether it’s us, or any law enforcement agency, no credible law enforcement officer will ever ask you to pay money to get out of a ticket or a warrant or anything,” said Darnell. “That is not an acceptable practice.”

Darnell says the best line of defense is to hang up when a scammer tries to call you.