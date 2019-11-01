Pitt County deputies warn of scammers pretending to be from Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Over the past several days the deputies have received multiple reports of increased phone scams in the area claiming to be from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Some citizens have become victims, losing hundreds of dollars.

Deputies said one victim was taken for $1,500.

Callers are saying they are from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

They may be using spoofed phone numbers which are actually from our office, deputies said.

Deputies said they are using the names of real or fake deputy sheriffs.

Callers have even referred to Sheriff Dance and Judge Marvin Blount by name as part of their scam, deputies said.

According to a press release, in most cases, the callers have stated the victim missed jury duty and an order for their arrest had been issued by a judge.

In order to avoid arrest and have the jury mishap forgiven, they were to stay on the phone the entire time (assuring little time to question the authenticity), drive to a local business, and purchase “Green Dot MoneyPak” gift cards.

At that time the victims were told to read the card numbers to the person on the phone.

That gives them instant access to the money.

The scam is ongoing and continues to target and fool the citizens.

Deputies are offering the following tips:

The Sheriff’s Office will never call you regarding missing jury duty or about orders for your arrest. They are an “in-person” operation and will call to fix things.

Regardless of jury duty being missed, there being warrants on you, you have an outstanding civil process, or any other business dealings, deputies will never ask you for gift cards to make a payment of any kind. Deputies are unaware of any legitimate business that uses this practice.

If a situation does not feel right, it probably isn’t. If it was a legitimate situation they wouldn’t mind you doing some research then calling them back on the regular Sheriff’s Office business phone number. Anything other than that is not right.

These frauds like to target older citizens. They also try to cause fear by describing a bad situation and possible consequences in order to provoke rapid decisions that are not well thought out.

Be aware of these tricks and openly discuss them with your family members so everyone understands what may happen and how to avoid being taken.

Here are just a few resources that may be useful for you:

N.C. Secretary of State: www.sosnc.gov N.C. Attorney General: www.ncdoj.gov U.S. Federal Trade Commission: www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts U.S. FBI: www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-fraud-schemes U.S. FCC: www.fcc.gov/general/frauds-scams-and-alerts-guides U.S. IRS: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/tax-scams-consumer-alerts U.S. OIG Social Security Admin: https://oig.ssa.gov/newsroom/scam-awareness

What should you do if you get one of these calls? Hang up. Or, if you are concerned that it really may be the Sheriff’s Office, tell them you will call back, then look up our number on your own and call the Sheriff’s Office (not a number that they give you).