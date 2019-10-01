Pitt County Detention Center holds S.H.A.R.P. Parent Day

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (PCSO) – The unique Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (S.H.A.R.P.) created by Sheriff Paula Dance, which has been in operation for about two months now, had another first this past weekend.

The Pitt County Detention Center held a three hour “Parent’s Day” visiting event for inmates who are fathers and who are successfully participating in S.H.A.R.P. Saturday, September 28th.

Through various activities and workshops the inmates had learned how to build stronger bonds with their children. The importance of their roles as responsible parents had been reinforced, as well as the devastating impact on a child when a parent is incarcerated. For some, it was sobering to realize the real world impact on their child.

The event was a collaboration between the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Our Children’s Place of Coastal Horizons Center, Inc. of Durham. In order to participate in this event inmates must have successfully completed the “Parenting Inside Out” education curriculum. Parenting Inside Out has a proven impact on reducing recidivism and criminal behavior while improving family relationships and parenting skills. Parenting Inside Out has helped thousands of parents rebuild their relationships with their children and families. These addictions disrupt whole families, not just one parent.

The event provided support for the children in an effort to help them understand, express, and cope with the feelings that come with having incarcerated parent(s); in this case a father. The goal was to encourage and support the relationships between children and their incarcerated parent within the safety and security parameters of the Pitt County Detention Center.

For some parents this may have been the first time they have ever read a book to their child or drawn a picture together. By utilizing a therapeutic approach, it is our hope that this opportunity was the beginning of a constructive and sustained journey back into the lives of their children while rejuvenating their role as parents. We are confident that this is critical step in improving our communities by strengthening the foundations within the family structures of our citizens.

This first parent visitation event had four S.H.A.R.P. inmates interacting with their six children. After witnessing the interactions, seeing their hard work at effective and positive communication, and the love shown by both inmates and children, we are excited for future groups of S.H.A.R.P. prepared inmates as they put these valuable life skills to use.