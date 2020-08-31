Pitt County Detention Center officers assaulted by inmate

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Two Pitt County Detention Center officers were assaulted by an inmate.

On Sunday, August 30 at 6:20 a.m. two detention officers on duty at the Pitt County Detention Center were escorting inmate Phillip Shea Carmichael, 36, of Columbia, to his cell via wheelchair.

He was wearing handcuffs and leg shackles at the time.

Carmichael was being held under a $2,500 bond for attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

While alone in a back hallway Carmichael stood and began to fight the officers.

Carmichael applied a chokehold around one officer’s neck until reinforcements arrived and he could be brought under control.

One officer was transported by EMS to Vidant Hospital where he was treated and released.

Carmichael was charged with two additional felonies:

Assault on a detention employee inflicting serious injury

Assault by strangulation

An additional bond of $50,000 was added.