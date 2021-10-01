Pitt County Detention Center programs director recognized with award

GREENVILLE, N.C. — On Wednesday night, at the North Carolina Jail Administrators’ Association Conference held in Greensboro, Jason Jackson, the Programs Director for the Pitt County Detention Center, was presented the Jail Innovations of the Year Award.

As described by the association, “This award recognizes a detention professional in any position who has created a new innovative process, a new program or a new procedure that has contributed to the improvement of the facility’s operation, security, safety or custody of inmates.”

Mr. Jackson received the award for his work in reducing recidivism, creating a more productive community, reducing poverty levels, and offering hope to those with little motivation. Specifically, Jackson accomplished these great things when he came on board with the Sheriff’s Office and assumed responsibility for the implementation and management of Sheriff Paula Dance’s signature programs.

Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP)

Women’s Empowerment And Recovery (WEAR)

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT)

General Education Development/High School Equivalency (GED/HSE)

Mr. Jackson used research and empirical information compiled from numerous resources throughout the country. He had all four fundamental programs in the Pitt County Detention Center at operation within less than 18 months. Remarkably, he was also able to ensure these programs continued during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic, despite the challenges that came with it.