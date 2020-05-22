Pitt County developing land use plan for NC 43 South Corridor

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County, in collaboration with the Greenville Urban Area MPO, the City of Greenville, and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), is creating a Land Use Plan for the NC 43 South corridor.

Residents, business and property owners will be given the opportunity to help craft that plan, and guide the growth and development of the area around NC 43 South for years to come.

The study area for the NC 43 South corridor is approximately 9.5 miles in length, extending from Charles Boulevard in the City of Greenville to just south of the intersection with Stokestown-St. Johns Road in Chicod.

NC 43 South is primarily a 2-lane roadway that includes a center turn lane on the northern end. NCDOT is proposing to widen the northern end of the corridor between Charles Boulevard and Worthington Road to a 4-lane, raised median, divided roadway.

The corridor is experiencing significant growth in residential and commercial development, and the proposed infrastructure improvements will present many additional development opportunities.

The intent of the land use plan is to guide anticipated growth and development along the corridor, particularly at major intersections and crossroads areas, such as Hollywood Crossroads, Cox Crossing, and Chicod.

Additionally, an online survey is now available for the community to provide input.

Those interested can take the survey at here.

The purpose of the survey is to gain insight into the type of development residents and other stakeholders would like to see, and to provide valuable input regarding the strengths, opportunities, and challenges within the corridor.