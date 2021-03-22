Pitt County DSS Relays New Ways to Receive Medicaid Services

(Pitt County) — The 2021 Medicaid Transformation open enrollment period begins Monday, March 15, 2021, and lasts through Saturday, May 15, 2021. Beneficiaries will have an opportunity to receive Medicaid Services through health plans. Current Medicaid recipients needing to enroll in a health plan are encouraged to pay close attention to mailers that contain information explaining the enrollment process.

Enrollees have the option to submit information via Online, Mobile app, Phone, Mail, or Fax. Most applicants in the North Carolina Medicaid program can choose a health plan while other applicants can choose to stay in NC Medicaid Direct. The following health plans are available in Pitt County: AmeriHealth Caritas, Healthy blue, United Health, and WellCare. If a health plan is not selected by Saturday, May 15, 2021, one will be chosen for the applicant.

Information regarding the Pitt County Department of Social Services and their efforts regarding the 2021 Medicaid Transformation open enrollment period can be found on the Pitt County website, at www.PittCountyNC.gov/2021Medicaid. To enroll and learn more about North Carolina’s 2021 Medicaid Transformation program, and plan options that may be available, visit https://ncmedicaidplans.gov