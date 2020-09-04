Pitt County EMS receives “Mission: Lifeline” recognition

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, August 19, 2020, Pitt County EMS Medical Director, Dr. Roberto C. Portela received notification from the American Heart Association that Pitt County had once again been chosen as a recipient of the 2020 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus recognition.

This makes the seventh straight year Pitt County has received this prestigious recognition; which honors EMS systems for their significant performance in providing care to patients suffering from ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) heart attacks.

Additionally the Mission: Lifeline program recognizes organizations as an integral part of the STEMI system of care, impacting the overall care and outcome of the patient.

This achievement illustrates a commitment to providing guidelines based care while meeting high standards of performance.

Deputy Emergency Management Director / EMS Coordinator, James McArthur, spoke to the

a true commitment to community health that this achievement reveals, saying “Despite the

already rigorous challenges faced by our emergency medical workers, especially when

compounded with ongoing COVID-19 response efforts, the fact that we have now for a

the seventh year has been honored with this recognition just shows how much of a priority our community’s health and survival are to us.”