Pitt County Fair holds food drive-thru

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “No fair this year, but we’ve still got fair food,” is slogan the Pitt County Fair is using for their drive-thru food event.

The pandemic forced cancelation of the fair this year, but this event still allows people to get a taste of that delicious and fun fair food.

The food was made available to the public Saturday, September 19th from 12-8pm, and Sunday, September 20th from 12-6pm.

Below is the menu listed by The Pitt County Fair for the event.

MENU:

Turkey Legs

Cotton Candy

Roasted Corn

Funnel Cake

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Snickers

Chicken Wings

Hot Dogs

Drinks

Popcorn

And more…

Each car must pay $5 upon entry, cash only. The event will be at the main Pitt County Fairgrounds. Fair officials ask people to stay in their cars, as servers will come to you. People are allowed to stay in their cars and eat or may leave.

To hear more about the event call (252)327-7716.