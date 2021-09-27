Pitt County Fair shuts down early Saturday due to multiple altercations, juvenile petitions sought

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, September 25 the Pitt County Fair was shut down early due to multiple altercations, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies were providing security at the Pitt County Fair when they heard screaming and witnessed people running toward an attraction. When deputies responded they found multiple individuals fighting. No injuries were reported.

Three juvenile participants, ages 14-17, were detained. A concealed and a loaded handgun was seized from one of the detained juveniles.

As the three juveniles were being escorted to a holding area, there were reports of multiple fights in other areas of the fairground.

Multiple witnesses reported to deputies that another individual involved in or around the initial fight was also in possession of a handgun. Deputies requested aid assistance from Greenville Police Department. This individual was not located.

Deputies met with the fair manager and a decision was made to close the fair early due to circumstances. Juvenile petitions will be sought against the juvenile with the handgun.

The case remains under investigation.

In the coming months, Sheriff Paula Dance will be partnering with Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman to establish a formal recommendation for a county fair security standard to be presented to the fair manager with the hope that the 2022 fair will be a much safer environment.