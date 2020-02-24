Pitt County fire district receives improved rating

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) Pitt County Emergency Management, along with members of the Grimesland Volunteer Fire Department, was notified by the North Carolina Department of Insurance Office of State Fire Marshal that recently completed an evaluation of the department, has resulted in a new, improved Protection Class Rating for the fire service district.

The new rate will go into effect on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Mike Causey, Insurance Commissioner & State Fire Marshal, wrote in a letter to Grimesland Chief, Tina Dixon, commending her and the Department for their “dedication and commitment to making your community a safer place to live.”