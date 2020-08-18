Pitt County firefighters launch Fill the Boot Fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Fire Fighters will be continuing its long tradition of support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as they kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

Donations will help meet the urgent need for MDA’s Frontline COVID-19 Emergency Fund to continue services for local families living with neuromuscular diseases.

Fire fighters from around Pitt County will hit storefronts with boots in their hans asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA on August 22 through the 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, in the Target Shopping Center at 3040 S, Evans St, Greenville, NC 27834.

With the backup location being Lowe’s Home Improvement on 3840 E 10th St, Greenville, NC 27858.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, we will be taking extra precautions during the Fill the Boot campaign to ensure the health and safety of all Fire Fighters and the public” said Jonathan Landen with the Fountain Fire Department. “We will be using appropriate protective gear and practicing social distancing”.