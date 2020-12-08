Pitt County Health Department offering drive-through pre-diabetes testing

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Health Department will provide free pre-diabetes drive-through testing for adults 18 years old and older.

Testing will be held on Wednesday, December 9.from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 16 from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

The drive-through testing will be held at the Health Department located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville.

Participants will receive an HgbA1c test, a paper screener, and other helpful information as well as small incentives.

Individuals, who have Pre-diabetes, may qualify for a free virtual 12-month lifestyle change program starting in January 2021.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be rescheduled.

For more information, contact Robin Tant, MPA, RD, LDN at 252-902-2388 or Ronita Jones, Lifestyle Coach at 919-641-6863.