Pitt County Health Department offering free Moderna COVID-19 Community and Onsite Vaccine Clinics

(Pitt County) — Pitt County Health Department is working with numerous community partners to offer free Moderna COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinics. Two community clinics will be provided this week with partners from both Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. The vaccine is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

The Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church clinic will be open on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 9:00, am – 4:00 pm and is being held at the church, located at 1095 Allen Road, Greenville, NC.

The Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church clinic will be open on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 9:00, am – 4:00 pm and will be held at the Taft Christian Life Center, located at 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC.

Moderna is a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine given 28 days apart and is approved for individuals who are age 18 years or older. These clinics are being offered to individuals age 18 years or older, who need either a first dose or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. Individuals, who are seeking a second dose, must bring their official COVID-19 vaccination card or other valid proof of vaccination to the clinics.

Individuals will need to enter the building at both community clinics to receive a vaccination. Loose clothing should be worn to allow easy access to the upper arm. Individuals should be prepared to stay onsite for at least 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to allow for monitoring.

Due to space and the need for social distance, access to these clinics is limited to individuals who are receiving the vaccine. Anyone, who needs assistance with mobility or completing paperwork, can bring one additional adult with them. Masks must be worn at all times regardless of vaccination status.

In addition to the community clinics, Pitt County Health Department is continuing to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine onsite at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle, Greenville, NC by appointment and have now added a walk-in option. Individuals must enter the building for both appointments and walk-in services.

Appointments and Walk-in options are available on the following days and times, excluding holidays:

Mondays: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Tuesdays: 2:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Wednesdays: 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Individuals, who prefer to make an appointment to receive the vaccine on-site at the Health Department, can visit the Pitt County Government website or access the online appointment scheduler.

For information regarding future COVID-19 community clinics, or to request to host a clinic, call the Pitt County COVID-19 hotline at 252-902-2300, Option 4.