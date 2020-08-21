Pitt County Health Department offers additional COVID-19 testing

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Department has released a new onsite testing schedule for the week of August 24.

As with previous testing efforts, this round is also supported by funds from the Coronavirus Aid and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and will be offered at no cost to individuals.

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available at the Health Department, located at 201 Government Circle in Greenville on the follows dates:

Individuals will be tested in their cars, but walk-up services will be provided if needed. Appointments are not required.

Anyone can be tested, but it is preferred that children younger than 2 years of age be tested by their primary healthcare provider.

The completion of a Consent & Questionnaire form will be required to receive testing.

While this can be completed onsite, users are encouraged to complete the form ahead of time by downloading it at www.PittCountyNC.gov/COVIDconsent.

In order to adequately provide staffing for this testing schedule, the Health Department has suspended all Walk-In clinical services until future notice.

Walk-In Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) services will continue to be provided as usual.

Appointments for clinical services can be made by calling 252-902-2449.

The current testing schedule can be viewed at www.PittCountyNC.gov/COVIDtesting.

The public should continue to view this page for updates and future testing schedules.