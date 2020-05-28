Pitt County Health Department provider tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday morning, Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail, was notified that one of the Health Department’s healthcare providers tested positive for COVID-19.

The provider was not exhibiting any symptoms but sought testing last Friday as a safety measure to ensure they were not at risk of exposing the patients they serve.

The provider remains asymptomatic and is now at home in isolation.

“We reacted quickly upon learning of this case. Employees, who were exposed to this Provider, have been notified and sent home to quarantine. They will not report back to work until they test negative and no longer pose a risk to our patients or other staff members. Patients, who were seen by this Provider during the time when the virus could have been transmitted, are being contacted and offered testing,” responded Dr. Silvernail.

The Health Department has suspended all in-person clinical services until employees are cleared to return to work.

Patients who have upcoming appointments will be contacted to reschedule or to be served via telehealth.

Walk-In clinical services will not be provided until further notice.

Further disinfection measures will be taken, in addition to the already stringent cleaning procedures currently in place.

The WIC (Women, Infants and Children) Program and other non-clinical services will be provided as usual.

The Health Department will continue to provide temperature checks of anyone entering the facility.