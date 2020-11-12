Pitt County Health Department suspends certain services until further notice due to positive COVID-19 test

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday Pitt County Health Department was notified that an employee, who works in a shared workspace, tested positive for COVID-19.

This employee is not a healthcare provider but does work in an area that supports clinical operations and they have not had contact with patients.

Employees who were exposed were notified and have been sent home to quarantine.

Due to the County’s masking policy, any exposure to this individual is considered to be low risk, but not zero risk.

Employees who are now in quarantine will not report back to work until they are tested and no longer pose a risk to others.

The exposed work areas are receiving additional disinfection measures.

The Health Department has suspended certain clinical appointments until employees are cleared to return to work.

Patients who have upcoming appointments will be contacted to reschedule.

Access to prenatal care services, contraceptive supplies, and communicable disease services will continue.

Walk-In clinical services continue to be suspended. Patients, who have questions or immediate needs, should call the Health Department at 252-902-2300.

The WIC (Women, Infant and Children) Program and other non-clinical services will be provided as usual.

The Health Department will continue to provide temperature checks and other screening measures of anyone entering the facility.

Individuals are required to wear a face-covering (cloth mask, scarf as an additional protective measure).