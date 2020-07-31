Pitt County Health Department suspends COVID-19 testing ahead Isaias

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As of Friday, Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John L. Silvernail made the decision to suspend operations at all COVID-19 testing sites for August 3 and 4.

This decision comes in preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

Dr. Silvernail clarified the importance of preventative action, saying “whether this storm brings significant damage to our community or not, the planning required to ensure the safety of our staff, and the hundreds of clients they serve, must be taken now.”

Dr. Silvernail went on to note that “should the worst happen, our staff need to be ready and prepared to tackle the unique challenges of storm response; such as emergency shelter work, and adapting to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in a weather emergency.”

As of now, there are no plans for extended suspension of testing services, however, all response options will be considered by Dr. Silvernail during the threat of Hurricane Isaias.

The Health Department is continuing to work closely with Pitt County Emergency Management (PCEM) in their education efforts to encourage everyone to be prepared ahead of the storm.