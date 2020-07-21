Pitt County Health Department to form ‘Living with COVID-19’ Committee along with community representatives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail released an open letter to all Pitt County residents offering thanks for “doing well” to minimize the virus, and requesting that residents continue to practice safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus.

The letter also provided direction for not only “getting past the virus, but learning to live with it safely.”

In the letter, Sr. Silvernail said the Health Department will form a ‘Living with COVID-19’ Committee.

The committee will include local elected leaders, local business leaders, Dr. Silvernail, and other community representatives.

They are also assisting ECU-BSOM with a Community Prevention and COVID-19 Testing (ComPACT) Prevalence Study.

The study will help to assess the amount of COVID-19 in our community.

For more information or to participate in this study, visit: compactstudy.ecu.edu.

Dr. Silvernail expressed in the letter to Pitt County residents:

“Thank you for all you have done to minimize the impact of COVID-19 in Pitt County. I know this has been a long haul, and there is still a long haul in front of us, but we will get to the other side of this eventually. Pitt County Health Department will be with you on this journey, all the way to its eventual end. I have been asked; “Are you sorry you took this job?” No. I am honored to be your Health Director and would not want to be anywhere else. I told my staff we must learn to be confident and comfortable in the eye of the storm. Personally, I thrive in the eye of the storm!“