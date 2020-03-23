Pitt County Health Director releases letter encouraging residents to #GoHomeStayHome

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Public Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail released a letter to all residents of Pitt County, regarding the ongoing concerns within the community related to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pitt County.

The statement serves as a plea for all residents to adopt the practice of #GoHomeStayHome.

“Dear Fellow Pitt County Residents:

First and foremost, I would like to take this opportunity to commend and thank you all for practicing social distancing within our community. It is evident that our community has come together in an effort to protect us all from exposure to COVID-19. I would now like for you to take social distancing a step further and simply just stay home. Unless you are an essential employee, please commit to encouraging yourself and others to #GoHomeStayHome.

As COVID-19 cases are rising in Pitt County, I am strongly encouraging Pitt County residents to please stay home and limit contact with others. Residents should only leave home to attend essential work, purchase food, medicine and other crucial items or to exercise. Exercise is a great stress reliever; however, individuals should avoid community areas such as gyms. Residents can utilize the numerous trails and green spaces within Pitt County, but should continue to practice social distancing, keeping at least six (6) feet between themselves and others.

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, there were six (6) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pitt County. Although these cases are all associated with travel, I am certain that community transmission is likely and additional Pitt County cases will be identified. If individuals will take staying home seriously and continue to do a great job of practicing social distancing when it is absolutely necessary to leave home, the impact of this virus will be lessened.

Individuals, who are sick, should call their healthcare provider for guidance. Those who have only mild symptoms should rest, eat well, wash and sanitize their hands often, and stay home. Care providers of sick individuals should also follow these recommendations. Leaving home, unless directed to visit a healthcare provider, is not a good idea as it exposes other high-risk individuals. It also exposes healthcare providers, who need to stay well to care for those who are seriously ill.

There is much inaccurate information circulating throughout social media. I urge you to only seek guidance from reliable resources, such as NCDHHS and the CDC; which we have links posted to on the Coronavirus Information Page of our website at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/Coronavirus.

Again, I thank you for your cooperation and I am proud of your response to our recommendations, but please go home and stay home, if you are not an essential employee.

With warmest regards, I remain most sincerely yours,

John L. Silvernail, MD, MPH, Pitt County Public Health Director”

