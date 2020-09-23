Pitt County health leaders optimistic about fight against COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County’s Health Director says things are looking up in the fight against coronavirus in our area.

Dr. John Silvernail says East Carolina University is making plans to get people back in the stands at Dowdy-Ficklen for the next home football game.

The change comes after Governor Cooper’s latest order allowing stadiums to fill 7% of their seats.

The order would allow 3,500 people inside.

Silvernail says health officials are working to identify high contact areas where fans might group up.

He thinks bringing fans in to games could help boost morale.

“We’re still struggling to get back to a sense of normalcy in our lives,” said Silvernail. “Having football back is important to many people in terms of getting back to normal.”

The chance to watch a football game in person is a bright spot days after a grim milestone in the nation’s death toll.

“The 200,000 milestone is a terrible number, but fortunately it’s far less than what some of the models were predicting,” said Silvernail. “So, some of the measures that we’ve taken certainly have helped with that.”

Silvernail says it’s still important to wear a mask and keep your distance if you’re watching the game at a restaurant, or at a party.